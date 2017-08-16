Another Game of Thrones Episode Leaks, This Time Through HBO Spain

Photo: HBO

The night is dark and full of oh-so-many leaks. HBO, which has dealt with both a hack and an episode of Game of Thrones leaked through an Indian distributor, faced yet another setback this week as HBO Spain seems to have accidentally made the next episode of Thrones available via on-demand. The Independent reports that the episode titled “Death Is the Enemy,” the second to last installment in this shortened season, was up for about an hour, long enough for subscribers to rip and share it online. In a statement to Vulture, HBO Europe has confirmed the leak, saying the episode was “accidentally posted for a brief time on the HBO Nordic and HBO España platforms,” and that it was unrelated to HBO’s current U.S. hack. They say the latest leak originated from a “third party vendor” and was quickly removed. Be aware, as there are now more spoilers in most online comment threads than White Walkers beyond the wall.

This post has been updated throughout.