Watch Arnold Schwarzenegger Tell a Trump Bobblehead How to Condemn Neo-Nazis

In a new video for ATTN, Arnold Schwarzenegger, former California governor and Celebrity Apprentice host, and current Twitter foe of the POTUS, provides a measured condemnation of neo-Nazis in response to last weekend’s deadly white-nationalist demonstrations in Charlottesville, Virginia. But let’s be honest, you’re probably not here for that — you’re here for Arnold trying to reason with a Trump bobblehead.

Schwarzenegger wrote out a statement on Trump’s behalf that unequivocally condemns white supremacy, but with the president presumably unavailable, he was left to relay it to a bobblehead stand-in. “Was it that difficult?” Schwarzenegger asks the bobblehead after finishing the speech. “See, I told you.” Note, however, that the bobblehead chooses not to respond — proof that this is a less-than-accurate representation of Trump, who tends not to keep quiet after receiving advice from his Apprentice successor.