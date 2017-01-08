Latest News from Vulture

9:08 p.m.

Drake’s Dad Dennis Graham Dances Through Fog for His ‘Kinda Crazy’ Music Video

See where Aubrey gets his moves from.

9:07 p.m.

Audra McDonald Is Joining The Good Fight As A Series Regular For Season Two

Hey CBS All Access, how about a musical episode?

9:01 p.m.

The Fosters Recap: Tell Me What’s True

We are dealing with some very enlightened teens!

8:59 p.m.

Star Wars: Episode IX Taps Screenwriter Jack Thorne for a Rewrite

Jack Thorne wrote the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child play.

8:05 p.m.

Kanye West Is Suing His Tour’s Insurance Provider For $10 Million

According to West’s legal team, the company that insured his last tour is failing to pay up the artist’s rightfully deserved loss claims.

5:59 p.m.

Bill Cosby’s Head Lawyer Asks to Quit Ahead of Sexual-Assault Retrial

Cosby’s retrial is just three months away.

5:31 p.m.

18 Famous People on Their Favorite Underwear

The favorite skivvies of Ansel Elgort, Emma Watson, Marion Cotillard, and Carmelo Anthony.

3:24 p.m.

CBS Will Kill Off Erinn Hayes’s Kevin Can Wait Character

Sometimes to make a King of Queens reunion happen, you need a little death.

3:16 p.m.

Bobby Moynihan Talks Leaving SNL and How the Show Changed Because of Trump

Moynihan called the last year one of his hardest and “weirdly, maybe, deep down, one of my favorites.”

3:00 p.m.

Anthony Scaramucci Invested $250,001 to $500,000 in an Anti-Bullying Musical

Nice to see he has some outside projects.

3:00 p.m.

What’s New on Showtime: August 2017

Hell or High Water, The Babadook, and more.

2:58 p.m.

David Lynch or Some Random People on YouTube: Who Shot Nine Inch Nails Better?

The answer may surprise you.

2:54 p.m.

The Incredible Jessica James Has the Best Tip for Stalking Your Ex

It’s like Strangers on a Train for Instagram.

2:18 p.m.

How Will Varys Die on Game of Thrones?

Melisandre predicted that he’ll die in Westeros. The only question is, how?

2:00 p.m.

What’s New on Amazon: August 2017

Say hello to The Tick and Comrade Detective.

1:59 p.m.

Amazon Is Developing Its Own Alternate-History Series Called Black America

What if Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama had been given over as reparations?

1:21 p.m.

Director Robert Woodruff Remembers Sam Shepard

“Those gifts don’t arrive that often.”

1:16 p.m.

Kelela Has Arrived to Snatch the Song of the Summer From Everyone’s Grip

Who turned on the heat?

1:06 p.m.

Author Jenny Zhang on China, Family, Class, and Sour Heart

The book tackles the complicated subject of growing up Chinese in America.

1:00 p.m.

What’s New on HBO: August 2017

Jackie, The Ring, Adaptation, and more.