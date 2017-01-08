Audra McDonald Is Joining The Good Fight As A Series Regular For Season Two

The Good Fight is a very good show, but if you were still dragging your feet on signing up for CBS All Access in order to watch it then prepare to brandish your credit card. Today at the Television Critics Association summer press event, producers announced that Audra McDonald will be joining the cast as a series regular for season two as the ex-wife of Delroy Lindo’s character, Adrian Boseman. With her McDonald will bring six Tony Awards, one of the greatest voices known to man, and all the extra incentive CBS needs to write a musical episode of Good Fight. We’re not here to pigeonhole Audra, but give the people what they want.
