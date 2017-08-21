Photo: Paras Griffin/WireImage

By all accounts, today was a good day for science. Tons of people stood outside to watch the first total solar eclipse visible in the U.S. in decades and only about half of them didn’t follow the instructions and will probably go blind for it. We’d file that under a win. But if you ask rapper B.o.B, noted scholar of the cosmos and flat-Earth truther — really, who’s more qualified to consult on the matter? — the whole event was an excuse to perpetuate a lie. According to B.o.B, the moon generates its own light and any other correct theory you learned in elementary-school textbooks (and probably from Bill Nye) was merely an alternative fact. Allow him to (attempt to) explain:

according to a textbook yes, but the moon actually generates its own light https://t.co/PyUO2SHdmf — B.o.B (@bobatl) August 21, 2017

a spherical object doesn't reflect/refract light evenly across its surface https://t.co/q8wYLhapqF — B.o.B (@bobatl) August 21, 2017

phase or no phase the same rules apply https://t.co/BsD2CMkaBE — B.o.B (@bobatl) August 21, 2017

And no matter what science has to say to the contrary, B.o.B just can’t be swayed.

it's so amazingly beautiful how the moon can pass in front of the sun multiple times in one day 😱😱 #FknScienceBro — B.o.B (@bobatl) August 21, 2017

It's so amazingly beautiful how the moon isn't visible before and after a total solar eclipse #SolarEclipse17 😱😱 #FknScienceBro — B.o.B (@bobatl) August 21, 2017

so when the moon finally scoots over, will i be able to see it ??? #SolarEclipse2017 #FknScienceBro #LookingForTheMoon — B.o.B (@bobatl) August 21, 2017

bro... this is a solar eclipse ... not a lunar eclipse ... have u seen the moon tho ? #lookingforthemoon #SolarEclipse2017 https://t.co/EcU8ApJ3JA — B.o.B (@bobatl) August 21, 2017

But sure, go ahead and try.

It's not me , it's your cognitive dissonance... first stage of grief is usually anger https://t.co/WvZV68h98j — B.o.B (@bobatl) August 21, 2017

tell me the authors and publishers of all your physics books and I'll consider https://t.co/B37XIk6LAZ — B.o.B (@bobatl) August 21, 2017

In B.o.B’s defense, perhaps he just saw Moonlight and his mind is still blown.