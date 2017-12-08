If the short teaser clip that dropped a few weeks ago wasn’t enough to whet your appetite for more Better Things, FX has come to your rescue with this official season two trailer. The acclaimed series, co-created by Louis C.K. and (Emmy-nominated) star Pamela Adlon, looks to further explore the joy and exasperation of motherhood in Year 2, as Sam (Adlon) continues to raise her three precocious daughters with a combination of wit, ragged empathy, and grudging impatience. This is very much Adlon’s project, inspired by her own experiences and laced with her sharp but warm sense of humor, and she’s taken even more ownership of the series this season, directing all 10 episodes. We’ll be watching when the show returns September 14.
