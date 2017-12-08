Latest News from Vulture

5 mins ago

Bill Maher Is the Latest Late-Night Host to Make a Bad Trump-Putin Gay Joke

Did you hear the one about Trump and Putin being secret lovers?

11:05 p.m.

Orphan Black Creators Graeme Manson and John Fawcett on the ‘Emotional’ Finale

“The final episode really is an emotional good-bye, rather than an edge-of-your-pants kind of good-bye.”

11:05 p.m.

Orphan Black Series Finale Recap: How to Be Happy

“Only you can decide, chicken.”

8:27 p.m.

Pamela Adlon Is Bitingly Funny As Ever in the Better Things Season Two Trailer

“My home is called ‘House Full of Tiny Assholes With Vaginas.’”

7:35 p.m.

Leonardo DiCaprio Will Play Leonardo da Vinci in an Upcoming Biopic

Paramount just closed a seven-figure deal to acquire an upcoming book on the artist’s life, with DiCaprio attached to produce and star.

6:45 p.m.

Read This Powerful Statement on Charlottesville From Olivia Wilde’s Mother

Leslie Cockburn is hoping to pick up a traditionally Republican seat in Virginia’s Fifth Congressional District.

2:14 p.m.

Channing Tatum Physically Incapable of Not Breaking Out Into Dance

Wherever Channing goes, dancing follows.

1:46 p.m.

Gym, Tan, Watch the Trailer for the Jersey Shore Reunion

And repeat.

12:22 p.m.

Leah Remini, Kevin James Share Kevin Can Wait Photo Amid Controversial Recasting

King of Queens: Reprise.

11:30 a.m.

Cameron Crowe Shares What It’s Like to Be Rejected by David Lynch

“He had a very wry smile on his face.”

10:44 a.m.

Pitch Perfect 3 Might Not Actually Be the Last Film in the Franchise

Aca-fine, we guess.

10:11 a.m.

Paul Hollywood Doesn’t Think He’s a Traitor for Staying on Bake Off

“I didn’t want to lose my job.”

9:32 a.m.

Nick Lachey Has Covered Up His 98 Degrees Tattoo

The end of an inky era.

9:25 a.m.

Breaking News: Jeremy Renner Is Grumpy Cat’s Doppelgänger

Meow.

12:07 a.m.

Vin Diesel Announces Fast and Furious Live Tour, So Be Sure to Take Your Family

You live life a quarter mile at a time, but you’re going to have to drive all the way to your local arena, and let us know how they pull this off.

Yesterday at 10:12 p.m.

SNL Writer Katie Rich Reportedly Returns to Weekend Update Following Suspension

Rich was suspended for a tweet about Barron Trump made over the president’s inaugural weekend.

Yesterday at 8:45 p.m.

Denver Judge Throws Out Former DJ David Mueller’s Lawsuit Against Taylor Swift

Mueller’s legal team could not provide sufficient evidence that Swift got him fired.

Yesterday at 8:10 p.m.

Kid Rock’s Potential Senate Run Is Starting to Get Some Republican Support

Now get in the pit and try to kiss some babies.

Yesterday at 5:51 p.m.

Everything We Know About How Bachelor in Paradise Will Address Its Scandal

It’s going to be interesting.

Yesterday at 5:45 p.m.

Lupita Nyong’o Is Captivating in the New Video for Jay-Z’s ‘MaNyfaCedGod’

The 4:44 video game stays strong.