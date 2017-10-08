Latest News from Vulture

Yesterday at 11:38 p.m.

Watch Bill Hader’s Scaramucci Impression on SNL’s Weekend Update: Summer Edition

The Mooch would be proud.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Zoo Recap: Baby Daddy Drama

The world’s least sexy jacuzzi is the latest addition to Zoo Force One.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Nashville Season Finale Recap: Kiss Off

There aren’t enough WTFs in the world to describe this episode.

Yesterday at 10:22 p.m.

Seth Meyers Claims Even Trump Is Scared of Trump’s North Korea Threat

“Fire and fury like the world has never seen. Oh, why did the president just say that?”

Yesterday at 8:54 p.m.

Netflix Renews GLOW for a Second Season and Promises More ‘Glitz’ and ‘Guts’

“Here we glow again.”

Yesterday at 7:00 p.m.

Theater Review: Blocks From Trump Tower, Michael Moore Stands Up and Barks

A monologue, mostly to the believers.

Yesterday at 6:06 p.m.

NBC’s Big New Idea Is The Munsters, But in Brooklyn

Seth Meyers is executive producing the reboot along with Odd Mom Out’s Jill Kargman.

Yesterday at 6:04 p.m.

Female Simpsons Writer Says the Show Wanted an All-Male Writers Room

“I found out that Sam Simon, who was the showrunner, didn’t want any women around because he was going through a divorce.”

Yesterday at 5:57 p.m.

2 Dope Queens Is Getting Some Hopefully Dope HBO Specials

Consider this the logical apotheosis of a project that largely serves as a showcase for two very talented individuals.

Yesterday at 5:29 p.m.

American Crime Story: Katrina Gets Overhaul — But We’ll Still Get Sarah Paulson

The installment is also getting new source material.

Yesterday at 5:18 p.m.

Taylor Swift’s Best Comebacks During Her Sexual-Assault Trial

She did not come to play with you, Gabe.

Yesterday at 4:41 p.m.

New Bachelor in Paradise Promo Plays Up Poolside Footage of Corinne and DeMario

No comment.

Yesterday at 2:35 p.m.

Oscar Isaac Was Carrie Fisher’s Waltz Partner on Star Wars: The Last Jedi Set

They’d dance through rebel bases and alien planets.

Yesterday at 2:28 p.m.

Liam Gallagher Sounds Great and Surprisingly Apologetic on ‘For What It’s Worth’

Oasis didn’t break with the past, but that didn’t keep them from breaking with each other.

Yesterday at 12:10 p.m.

Taylor Swift Details Alleged Groping at Trial: ‘He Grabbed My Bare Ass’

Swift said radio DJ David “Jackson” Mueller’s hand “stayed latched on to my bare ass cheek as I moved away from him, visibly uncomfortable.”

Yesterday at 10:47 a.m.

Was That David Hyde Pierce’s Real House in the Wet Hot American Summer Sequel?

Vulture investigates.

Yesterday at 10:44 a.m.

Atypical Is a Sensitive Look at Life With Autism

The new Netflix series is heartfelt and well-acted, even when it occasionally hits the wrong comedy notes.

Yesterday at 10:31 a.m.

The Story Behind Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later’s Brilliant Ending

The ending was one of the best parts of the sequel and the franchise in general.

Yesterday at 10:30 a.m.

New York Rap Is Still Fine, Just Look at French Montana

In fact, the city’s influence may currently be underestimated

Yesterday at 10:16 a.m.

Pink Is Back With an Empowering New Song and, Finally, a New Album

Her first album in five years is out October 13.