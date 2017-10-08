Anthony Scaramucci’s 11-day tenure as White House Communications Director might have been short-lived, but it was long enough to earn himself an impression on SNL. And who better to give life to a Scaramucci impersonation than the variety show’s alum Bill Hader. Hader debuted his Scaramucci impersonation on SNL’s Weekend Update: Summer Edition, which aired tonight. In the clip above from tonight’s episode, Hader’s Mooch backtracked his lewd comments he made to the New Yorker by saying he “didn’t say Bannon tried to ‘S’ his own ‘C.’ He did it! He made contact!”
