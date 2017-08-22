Photo: Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images

During a concert at Madison Square Garden last night, Billy Joel made an atypically political move, acknowledging and quietly challenging the recent rise in white-nationalist and Nazi activity and the death of a counterprotester at a white-nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia (the white-nationalist protesters chanted slogans including “Jews will not divide us.”). Throughout the performance, Joel wore yellow Stars of David — a reference to how Jews were identified in Nazi Germany — pinned to the front and back of his blazer. He reportedly told the crowd that he was just going to do his job and play some songs, but the presence of the Star on the Jewish New York icon is clearly not part of his usual wardrobe, and served as a sufficient statement for an artist who does not usually weigh in on politics and current events. His daughter Alexa Ray Joel and ex-wife Christie Brinkley were at the show, and both posted very nice Instagrams in support of Joel.