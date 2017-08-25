The future is coming faster than you expected. Today, Netflix’s Black Mirror surprise-dropped the trailer for its fourth season, which will come out at some mysterious point in the future, and teases the titles and cast of its six new episodes. The highlights include a Star Trek–esque episode with Jesse Plemons and Michaela Coel (who had a small part in last season’s Nosedive), a black-and-white episode, and a whole set of very good British character actors you’ll recognize from other shows.

Thanks to BuzzFeed, the full list is:

“Arkangel,” directed by Jodie Foster, written by Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker, and starring Rosemarie Dewitt, Brenna Harding, and Owen Teague.

“Hang the DJ,” directed by Tim Van Patten, written by Brooker, and starring Georgina Campbell, Joe Cole, and George Blagden.

“Metalhead,” directed by David Slade, written by Brooker, starring Maxine Peake, Jake Davies, and Clint Dyer.

“USS Callister,” directed by Toby Haynes, written by Brooker and William Bridges, starring Jesse Plemons, Cristin Millioti, Jimmi Simpson, and Michaela Coel.

“Crocodile,” directed by John Hillcoat, written by Brooker, starring Andrea Riseborough, Andrew Gower, and Kiran Sonia Sawar.

“Black Museum,” directed by Colm McCarthy, written by Brooker, starring Douglas Hodge, Letitia Wright, and Babs Olusanmokun.

The new installment of Black Mirror will be out later in 2017, giving you a respite from our current dystopia with visions of other ones.