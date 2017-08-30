Latest News from Vulture

19 mins ago

Meet Jared Leto’s Creepy Blade Runner Character in This 2049 Prequel Short Film

Jared Leto’s character introduces a new and improved line of replicants.

8:55 a.m.

Ed Westwick Still Doesn’t Know Who Gossip Girl Was

The former Chuck Bass makes an excellent contribution to a Gossip Girl oral history.

8:55 a.m.

Game of Thrones’ Isaac Hempstead Wright Debunks the Night King Theory

“It’s less that they’re the same person and more that they’re two of the ancient beings of Westeros.”

8:38 a.m.

Corinne Olympios on Bachelor in Paradise: I Never Blamed DeMario for Anything

She claims the alcohol and medications that caused her to black out didn’t stop her from appearing “totally present.”

7:54 a.m.

Bachelor in Paradise Recap: The Corinne Interview

The show wastes yet another important moment.

1:19 a.m.

Trevor Noah on Trump’s Russia Connection: ‘How Can One Person Lie So Big?!’

“These people are so heavy-handed, it’s almost as if the emails were composed by a porn writer.”

Yesterday at 9:12 p.m.

American Idol Canceled Texas Audition Dates Due to Hurricane Harvey

The competition was set to come to Houston and San Antonio over Labor Day weekend.

Yesterday at 9:01 p.m.

The Fosters Recap: It’s Never Too Late

The Fosters is coming for all of your feelings.

Yesterday at 7:54 p.m.

The Most Aggressively TJ Miller Excerpts From His Passionate Yelp Reviews

“I ate the food and I didn’t get disease, rather I felt vigorously virile and ready to take on the meter maid!”

Yesterday at 7:33 p.m.

Kathy Griffin Is Very Much Not Sorry Anymore For That Trump Photo

Despite losing friends over the scandal, the comedian says she is ready to speak out against the President again.

Yesterday at 6:09 p.m.

The World Clown Association Blames It for Giving Clowns a Bad Rap

Thanks for nothing, Pennywise.

Yesterday at 5:43 p.m.

How Justin Bieber’s Swollen Balls Got a Hospital Employee Fired

*Eyes emoji*

Yesterday at 5:25 p.m.

Matthew Weiner’s New Show Will Be Made by a Dream Team of Mad Men Alums

We can be sure that Isabelle Huppert will look amazing.

Yesterday at 4:27 p.m.

Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Is Breaking Streaming Records

It beat Psy’s “Gentleman” for the most-streamed video in a single day.

Yesterday at 4:21 p.m.

A Theory That Perfectly Explains Taylor Swifts ‘Look What You Made Me Do’

Does this insane music video make sense if it were all the dream of a dying person?

Yesterday at 3:27 p.m.

A History of Donald Trump’s Obsession With TV Ratings

He’s been creating alternative ratings facts for years.

Yesterday at 2:39 p.m.

Everything We Know About American Horror Story: Cult So Far

The seventh season of the show involves clowns, bees, and the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Yesterday at 2:30 p.m.

A Trove of Alexander Hamilton’s Papers Are Now Online; Most of Them Do Not Rhyme

Time to peruse all you want.

Yesterday at 2:03 p.m.

Game of Thrones Director Jeremy Podeswa on Filming That Gigantic Season Finale

“In the end, it’s not a man’s world. It’s a woman’s world on the show.”

Yesterday at 1:27 p.m.

Ed Westwick Re-creates His Chuck Bass Magic With New Series White Gold

This time, we get to hear his British accent.