11:33 a.m.

Blake Lively Sent Leonardo DiCaprio Pictures of Dolls When They Were Dating

Was it a Cabbage Patch doll? An American Girl?

11:08 a.m.

Watch the Fake Trailer for Distracted Boyfriend Meme: The Movie

▶️ Hollywood is really running out of ideas.

11:03 a.m.

Our 10 Biggest Questions About Game of Thrones’ Final Season

How will Jon Snow react when he learns the truth about his parents?

11:00 a.m.

A$AP Mob Rejuvenates the Brotherhood of New York Rap

In August alone, the crew released three very good albums.

10:43 a.m.

Yara Shahidi’s 10 Favorite Books

Including Toni Morrison, Kurt Vonnegut, James Baldwin, and more.

10:22 a.m.

Terry Pratchett’s Unfinished Work Crushed by Steamroller, Per His Instructions

Pratchett’s hard drive was destroyed at the Great Dorset Steam Fair.

10:02 a.m.

Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Is a Pure Piece of Trump-Era Pop Art

The song is an anthem that turns the abrogation of personal responsibility into a posturing statement of empowerment.

9:38 a.m.

Meet Jared Leto’s Creepy Blade Runner Character in This 2049 Prequel Short Film

Jared Leto’s character introduces a new and improved line of replicants.

8:55 a.m.

Ed Westwick Still Doesn’t Know Who Gossip Girl Was

The former Chuck Bass makes an excellent contribution to a Gossip Girl oral history.

8:55 a.m.

Game of Thrones’ Isaac Hempstead Wright Debunks the Night King Theory

“It’s less that they’re the same person and more that they’re two of the ancient beings of Westeros.”

8:38 a.m.

Corinne Olympios on Bachelor in Paradise: I Never Blamed DeMario for Anything

She claims the alcohol and medications that caused her to black out didn’t stop her from appearing “totally present.”

7:54 a.m.

Bachelor in Paradise Recap: The Corinne Interview

The show wastes yet another important moment.

1:19 a.m.

Trevor Noah on Trump’s Russia Connection: ‘How Can One Person Lie So Big?!’

“These people are so heavy-handed, it’s almost as if the emails were composed by a porn writer.”

Yesterday at 9:12 p.m.

American Idol Canceled Texas Audition Dates Due to Hurricane Harvey

The competition was set to come to Houston and San Antonio over Labor Day weekend.

Yesterday at 9:01 p.m.

The Fosters Recap: It’s Never Too Late

The Fosters is coming for all of your feelings.

Yesterday at 7:54 p.m.

The Most Aggressively T.J. Miller Excerpts From His Passionate Yelp Reviews

“I ate the food and I didn’t get disease, rather I felt vigorously virile and ready to take on the meter maid!”

Yesterday at 7:33 p.m.

Kathy Griffin Is Very Much Not Sorry Anymore for That Trump Photo

Despite losing friends over the scandal, the comedian says she is ready to speak out against the president again.

Yesterday at 6:09 p.m.

The World Clown Association Blames It for Giving Clowns a Bad Rap

Thanks for nothing, Pennywise.

Yesterday at 5:43 p.m.

How Justin Bieber’s Swollen Balls Got a Hospital Employee Fired

*Eyes emoji*

Yesterday at 5:25 p.m.

Matthew Weiner’s New Show Will Be Made by a Dream Team of Mad Men Alums

We can be sure that Isabelle Huppert will look amazing.