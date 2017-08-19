The Only Instagram You Need to See Today Comes From Blake Lively

Before Blake Lively donned some Upper East Side schoolgirl ties and boob rhombuses on Gossip Girl, she got together with fellow cool girls Alexis Bledel, Amber Tamblyn, and America Ferrera for two Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movies, which — spoiler alert — were pretty delightful and presumably gave an ample boost to Greece’s tourism industry. The four have remained good friends ever since, being cute and supporting each other’s endeavors and what not. And frequently, that includes Instagram group shots from flattering angles. Sadly, Ferrara wasn’t around for the gang’s latest get-together, so that meant one thing and one thing only for Lively: Break out Microsoft Paint. “America Ferrara,” she wrote on Instagram, “while professionally editing you into this photo, I realized you have the coolest and most appropriate initials EVER!” This is very good.