The BoJack Horseman Season-4 Trailer Is Suspiciously Upbeat

Netflix has, inexplicably, given the next season of BoJack Horseman, one of TV’s saddest sad-coms, a bouncy trailer. When we return to BoJack Horseman, Diane’s working for a blog, Mr. Peanutbutter is running for governor, Princess Carolyn is considering starting a family, Todd is, uh, being Todd, and BoJack is missing. Also, his daughter seems to have appeared out of nowhere. Everything is happy and good and no one will suddenly fall into great emotional turmoil. BoJack Horseman returns September 8.

