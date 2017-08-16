Photo: Tristar Media/Getty Images

For those who don’t believe that things in the universe can align quite so perfectly, Bonnie Tyler has just the thing to convince you otherwise: The famed Welsh singer is set to perform “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” evergreen cruise-ship song, live on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, on August 21 — day of the exceedingly rare total solar eclipse. “It’s going to be so exciting,” Tyler told Time. “It doesn’t happen very often, does it?” (It does not.) The singer teased other details: Her five-minute-plus song has been halved to match the eclipse’s two-minute-40-second running time, and she’ll be performing with the pop-rock band DNCE. (Also, she revealed she owns a boat: “I go with the flow, darling. I’m not worried about things like [seasickness].”) If by some remarkable fortune you’re one of the thousands boarding this particular Oasis of the Seas cruise, set to depart from Orlando on August 20, please accept our congratulations on being present for the sight of Bonnie Tyler actually singing beneath an eclipse, now knowing for sure that the best of all the years have not yet gone by. Because really: This is as good as it gets.