Nearly a year ago Brand New informed fans that their unicorn of a fifth album would have to be delayed until it fit the band’s standards. Well, it appears the day where it passes all inspection has finally come: Brand New have all but announced that their first album in eight years, since 2009’s Daisy, is out in October. In a mysterious tweet, the band linked to a preorder of a project simply titled “fifth album” for sale in “very limited” vinyl — so limited that it’s already sold out — that will start shipping in October through their own label. They’ve also announced a series of shows with “special guests,” beginning in September. Vulture has reached out to Brand New’s reps for clarification on the album, but in the meantime, you do the math.
