Breitbart News Is Tweeting All Its Stories With Taylor Swift Lyrics

Taylor Swift’s squad might’ve had a lukewarm reaction to her new single, but it looks like Breitbart News — which executive chairman Steve Bannon once described as “the platform for the alt-right” — is really into it. The site’s Twitter account has been tweeting out its regular stories since this morning, but instead of relevant captions, every single one is accompanied by a lyric from “Look What You Made Me Do.”

To be fair, some of them are pretty applicable.

I've got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined

I check it once, then I check it twice, oh! https://t.co/kLlH7PJDwd — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 25, 2017

You ask me for a place to sleep

Locked me out and threw a feast https://t.co/mBW13EjL1h — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 25, 2017

The world moves on, another day, another drama, drama

But not for me, not for me, all I think about is karma https://t.co/a7mjWsVYFl — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 25, 2017

And then the world moves on, but one thing's for sure

Maybe I got mine, but you'll all get yours https://t.co/0sem1Qome7 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 25, 2017

It’s unclear whether the homage is just a ploy for clicks, or whether it’s in reference to the fact that a good chunk of Breitbart’s readers see Swift as some sort of Aryan goddess. Either way, we can’t wait for the inevitable “I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative.”