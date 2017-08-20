Britney knows you’re talkin’, talkin’ ‘bout Britney. Earlier this summer, Spears was coming out hot against critics who have suggested that, if you can believe it, the singer tends to lip sync during her live performances. “I usually—because I’m dancing so much–I do have a little bit of playback but there’s a mixture of my voice and the playback,” Spears told an Israeli TV show in June. “It really pisses me off because I am busting my ass out there and singing at the same time and nobody ever really gives me credit for it.” She just ignored it, but they kept saying, so on Saturday night Britney took a moment out of her Las Vegas show to give them (read: us) something to talk about, specifically a cover of Bonnie Raitt’s “Something to Talk About” sung conspicuously live. Said Spears before launching into the song, “I just want to make sure I keep having you motherfuckers something to talk about.” Oh, we will.