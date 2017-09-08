Broadway Musical Bandstand Will Close in September

Despite strong reviews and a Tony for best choreography, Bandstand is set to close September 17. Directed and choreographed by Hamilton choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler and set in America shortly after World War II, the musical boasted phenomenal swing dancing and was evocative of Broadway’s Golden Age. Yet, it struggled to break out from the pack of other musicals that opened this season, earning lackluster box office sales. The show opened April 26, 2017 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. When it shutters next month it will have played 24 previews and 166 regular performances.
