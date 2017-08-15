Photo: Joan Marcus/©2016 Joan Marcus

Phil Connors will stop having to live the same day over again (and again and again) in Broadway’s Groundhog Day on September 17. The musical, based on the film with a book from screenwriter Danny Rubin and music and lyrics from Matilda’s Tim Minchin, opened to acclaim in London, winning Olivier Awards for Best New Musical and for star Andy Karl, but stumbled in its transition to Broadway, with lower-than-expected ticket sales in previews, reviews that were not uniformly positive, and Karl’s ACL injury in a performance just days before opening night. Still, the musical was nominated for seven Tony Awards, and earned a rave from Bill Murray himself, who saw it twice. After Groundhog Day’s Broadway closure, the show’s producers are planning an 18-month national tour and a London production.