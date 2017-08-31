Photo: iTV2

Fancy a trip to Rome? No, not regular Rome — super-tan Rome, where everyone drinks vodka Redbull instead of fancy Roman wine and considers themselves gladiators … at the gym? ITV will take you there. Eight regular British lads and their girlfriends will live as gladiators in the Roman Empire on Bromans, all for your entertainment. Per ITV’s release:

The handsome boys will fight it out with help from their loving girlfriends. They may have the muscles but do these lads have what it takes to go down in history? Cameras will follow eight modern day couples as they’re transported to an ancient world where they’ll live and fight like gladiators did 2000 years ago.

Along the way there’ll be blood, sweat and tears. However, only the very best will make it through to the Emperor’s Games where one of them will emerge victorious and take home the Emperor’s gold (which today works out at ‘approximately’ £10,000!).

The participating Bromans and their girlfriends will have to wear the attire of the day, which includes sandals, loincloths, and whatever else you’d call this look:

Modern geezers in the time of Caesar! 💪💪💪



Brand new series #Bromans. Starts Thursday 14th September 9pm @itv2 pic.twitter.com/KJqpQWgpst — ITV2 (@itv2) August 30, 2017

The show is poised to be one beautiful disaster that feels like a combination of back-in-time reality shows like Victorian Slumhouse by way of Geordie Shore. See members of the cast preview your new guilty pleasure below, which promises lots of testosterone, tragically chipped nails, and even a few butt cheeks.

Andiamo!