It’s never too late to stage that one-man show you’ve always dreamed of doing. Bruce Springsteen, for instance, is planning to set up shop on Broadway at the 1,000-seat Walter Kerr Theater for eight weeks this fall starting October 3, performing music, as you might expect, but also reading from his memoir Born to Run and “performing other spoken reminiscences written for the show,” according to the New York Times. As Springsteen performs his script — as written spoken reminiscences are usually called — the show will “loosely” follow the story of his life and career. “My show is just me, the guitar, the piano, and the words and the music,” Springsteen said in a release. There will also be scenic design by Heather Wolensky, lighting design by Natasha Katz, and sound design by Brian Ronan.
