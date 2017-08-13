It’s been three years since the start of the Flint water crisis, the now-infamous catastrophe that introduced lead into the Michigan city’s water supply. Now that lawsuits have been settled and officials have been charged, it’s tempting to assume everything has been finally resolved. However, over 100,000 Flint residents were exposed to high levels of the heavy metal, including children that may potentially suffer from the long-term effects of lead exposure. While performing in Auburn Hills, Michigan as part of his 24K Magic Tour on Saturday, Bruno Mars stepped up and donated $1 million to help victims of the crisis, saying in a statement, “I’m very thankful to the Michigan audience for joining me in supporting this cause.” Continued Mars, “Ongoing challenges remain years later for Flint residents, and it’s important that we don’t forget our brothers and sisters affected by this disaster. As people, especially as Americans, we need to stand together to make sure something like this never happens in any community ever again.” Mars’ donation will go to The Community Foundation of Greater Flint, which provides services including grants and scholarships to the area’s residents. As the “Versace on the Floor” singer explained on Instagram, “God bless you Michigan!”
Comments