Can You Imagine Matt LeBlanc As Phil on Modern Family?

Photo: Steve Granitz/Getty Images

As the old saying goes: You’re only allowed one massively popular Big Three Network sitcom in your lifetime. In a new interview with USA Today, Matt LeBlanc — you know, that guy from that Friends show — revealed he was being wooed by ABC many years back to play the role of Phil Dunphy on Modern Family, with the pilot script coming “across his desk” for the goofy patriarch. In fact, the network even offered him the leading role. “I remember reading it thinking, this is a really good script, but I’m not the guy for this,” LeBlanc explained. “I’d be doing the project an injustice to take this. I know what I can do, I know what I can’t do. Plus, I’m having too much fun laying on the couch.” (He’d been laying low after Joey was cancelled.) The role of Phil, of course, ended up going to Ty Burrell, who’s quite good and wracked up a few Emmys for his portrayal. Still: LeBlanc ended up doing Episodes on Showtime! Not so bad after all, eh?