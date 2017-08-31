Cara Delevingne Is Going From Modeling to Movies to TV

Photo: Patrick Kovarik/AFP/Getty Images

In the world of 2017 Hollywood, after becoming a model and movie star, you can finally go to television. After being the second best thing (after Rihanna) in this summer’s Valerian, Cara Delevingne is heading to Amazon, where she’ll star in the Orlando Bloom–led series Carnival Row. The series is a “neo-Victorian fantasy,” about the tensions between humans and mythical creatures after a string of murders. Delevingne will play a “faerish refugee” named Vignette Stonemoss who has some secrets of her own. We knew those eyebrows couldn’t exist without the help of some fairy magic.