Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry

St. Vincent and Cara Delevingne dated for a little over one thrilling, stylish year before accepting it’s selfish of two people this cool to deny other equally-cool people a shot at dating them. But thankfully, their romance will soon be preserved in song. In a New Yorker profile, Annie Clark has revealed that Cara will make a sneaky appearance on her new St. Vincent album (supposedly out this fall) credited under the pseudonym “Kid Monkey,” to throw off British tabloids. (Oops.) She’ll sing – because that’s a thing Cara does now – on a song called “Pills” about St. Vincent’s prescription dependency to cope with anxiety and depression. So don’t be fooled: That’s all Cara singing, “Pills to grow, pills to shrink, pills, pills, pills and a good stiff drink / pills to fuck, pills to eat, pills, pills, pills down the kitchen sink.”

When pressed for clues about which songs on the album deal specifically with their relationship, Clark previously told the Guardian, “I can only write about my life, and that – dating Cara – was a big part of my life. I wouldn’t take it off-limits, just because my songs might get extra scrutiny.” She reaffirms to the New Yorker that her next album will be totally autobiographical: “The emotional tones are all true. The songs are the most coherent expression of them. Songs are like prophecies. They can be stronger than you are.”