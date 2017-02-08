Whoever thought to partner up Billy Eichner with Metallica for the upcoming season of Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke is working the job he or she was meant to have. The spinoff of Corden’s popular Late Late Show segment will feature celebrity pairings, handpicked for maximum fun, driving around the streets of Los Angeles singing their hearts out and occasionally leaving the vehicle for an impromptu adventure. You may have never stopped to consider how you would feel about an Ariana Grande and Seth MacFarlane duet of Little Shop of Horrors’ “Suddenly Seymour,” but you don’t hate it. You don’t hate it at all. And for those of you already exhausted with the whole celebrities-singing-in-a-car conceit, great news: There are also celebrities singing in a helicopter. Watch the latest trailer above, and the first trailer below.
Comments