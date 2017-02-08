Latest News from Vulture

17 mins ago

Carpool Karaoke Series Trailer: Billy Eichner, Ariana Grande, and More

The web series based on James Corden’s segment is coming to Apple Music.

28 mins ago

All It Took Was a Nose Job to Turn Bradley Cooper Into Adam Scott in Wet Hot

Ben and Susie’s reunion is now a Parks and Rec reunion.

9:00 a.m.

A Timeline of Postapocalyptic Dystopias That Didn’t Happen

From The Postman to 2012, this isn’t the way the world ends.

12:27 a.m.

CBS All Access Adds New Shows From Will Ferrell and Ridley Scott

Will Ferrell is producing a comedy with Adam McKay for the streaming service.

Yesterday at 10:54 p.m.

Al Franken Tells Colbert About That Time McCain Voted ‘No’ on ‘Skinny Repeal’

Senator Franken suspected it might happen when he noticed a certain vice-president missing.

Yesterday at 9:08 p.m.

Drake’s Dad, Dennis Graham, Dances Through Fog for His ‘Kinda Crazy’ Music Video

See where Aubrey gets his moves from.

Yesterday at 9:07 p.m.

Audra McDonald Is Joining The Good Fight As a Series Regular for Season 2

Hey CBS All Access, how about a musical episode?

Yesterday at 9:01 p.m.

The Fosters Recap: Tell Me What’s True

We are dealing with some very enlightened teens!

Yesterday at 8:59 p.m.

Star Wars: Episode IX Taps Screenwriter Jack Thorne for a Rewrite

Jack Thorne wrote the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child play.

Yesterday at 8:05 p.m.

Kanye West Is Suing His Tour’s Insurance Provider for $10 Million

According to West’s legal team, the company that insured his last tour is failing to pay the artist’s rightfully deserved loss claims.

Yesterday at 5:59 p.m.

Bill Cosby’s Head Lawyer Asks to Quit Ahead of Sexual-Assault Retrial

Cosby’s retrial is just three months away.

Yesterday at 5:31 p.m.

18 Famous People on Their Favorite Underwear

The favorite skivvies of Ansel Elgort, Emma Watson, Marion Cotillard, and Carmelo Anthony.

Yesterday at 3:24 p.m.

CBS Will Kill Off Erinn Hayes’s Kevin Can Wait Character

Sometimes to make a King of Queens reunion happen, you need a little death.

Yesterday at 3:16 p.m.

Bobby Moynihan Talks Leaving SNL and How the Show Changed Because of Trump

Moynihan called the last year one of his hardest and “weirdly, maybe, deep down, one of my favorites.”

Yesterday at 3:00 p.m.

Anthony Scaramucci Invested $250,001 to $500,000 in an Anti-Bullying Musical

Nice to see he has some outside projects.

Yesterday at 3:00 p.m.

What’s New on Showtime: August 2017

Hell or High Water, The Babadook, and more.

Yesterday at 2:58 p.m.

David Lynch or Some Random People on YouTube: Who Shot Nine Inch Nails Better?

The answer may surprise you.

Yesterday at 2:54 p.m.

The Incredible Jessica James Has the Best Tip for Stalking Your Ex

It’s like Strangers on a Train for Instagram.

Yesterday at 2:18 p.m.

How Will Varys Die on Game of Thrones?

Melisandre predicted that he’ll die in Westeros. The only question is, how?

Yesterday at 2:00 p.m.

What’s New on Amazon: August 2017

Say hello to The Tick and Comrade Detective.