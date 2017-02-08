Carrie Coon to Bring Her Considerable Acting Chops Back to a New York Stage

Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

After a stellar year on television with critically acclaimed gutsy performances in both The Leftovers and Fargo, Carrie Coon is returning to her theater roots. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Emmy-nominated actress is set to star in Amy Herzog’s new play, Mary Jane. Coon will play a single mom struggling to care for a child with a chronic illness. The Off Broadway show reportedly has an all-female cast and will have a limited run at New York Theatre Workshop. Coon previously received a Tony nomination for her performance in the 2012 revival of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Mary Jane opens for previews September 6 and runs from September 25 through October 15.