Cary Fukunaga’s Netflix Series Maniac Welcomes Justin Theroux

Another star has wandered into the content party happening over at Netflix. It was announced today that Justin Theroux will join the dark comedy series Maniac, which is being directed by Cary Fukunaga, who will produce alongside the co-stars Emma Stone and Jonah Hill. The show is an American adaptation of a Norwegian series about a charismatic, well-loved man with a very happy life. The conflict is that the man’s peaches and cream existence lives entirely inside his own imagination, which he escapes into because he’s actually pent up in a psychiatric care facility. Details have not yet been disclosed about the specifics of Theroux’s guest role, but if he too is a patient and his method of coping is taking his shirt off all the time it will make very interesting and good television. We promise.
