Ben Affleck has been putting so much work into assuring us that he’ll be back to play Batman. In classic little-brother fashion, however, Casey Affleck might have just leaked the news that Batfleck will end with Justice League. When Casey appeared on WEEI’s “Dale & Holley With Keefe” radio program to talk about throwing the first pitch at Fenway Park, the hosts praised Ben’s Batman performance, and asked if he’d be back. Instead of coyly demurring — or even just saying he didn’t know — Casey said that Bafleck wouldn’t be back, then awkwardly backpedaled. “Um … I thought he was an okay Batman. As far as … Nah, he was great,” Casey joked. “He’s a hero, so he had something to channel and work with there. But he’s not going to do that movie, I don’t think.” Oof! Ignoring all the signs, the hosts seemed to be shocked, then Casey tries to clean it up: “Is that breaking news? I was kind of making that up?” Oh, to be in the Ben–Casey–Matt Damon group text right now.