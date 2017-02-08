CBS All Access Adds New Shows From Will Ferrell and Ridley Scott

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

CBS All Access will soon offer more than episodes of the Good Fight and reruns of the Big Bang Theory. The subscription streaming service announced today that it will be adding three new original series to its roster with some big-name talent. Will Ferrell and his frequent collaborator Adam McKay (Anchorman, Step Brothers, The Other Guys) are producing a comedy series No Activity. Based on an Australian show of the same name, the plot follows the lives of various players in the war on drugs, including low-level cops on a stakeout, criminals who don’t know what’s going on, and Mexican tunnel diggers who are in need of some personal space. On the drama side, Ridley Scott will serve as an executive producer on a series based on the real life of Jack Parsons, a pioneering rocket engineer in the 1940’s who was also into “sex magick rituals” and a follower of occultist Aleister Crowley. The last series, $1, is a mystery thriller set in a rust belt town post-recession. The line-up already includes the much anticipated Star Trek: Discovery.