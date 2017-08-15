CBS Might Also Be Getting a Singing Competition Show

Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images

ABC has the American Idol reboot, Fox is starting up The Four, NBC still has The Voice, and now CBS might be getting a singing competition of its own. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Eye network is developing its take on the highly saturated genre with producer and talent manager Scooter Braun. It is currently unclear what format the show would be taking, or for that matter, if there will be any talented singers left undiscovered when the year is through. Braun, who manages Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, is currently an executive producer on CBS’s procedural The Scorpion. He is also rumored to be seeking a spot as a judge on Fox’s The Four, which would probably not be the case if he could play a bigger role with this theoretical CBS reality competition. Whether or not he could turn this into a Simon Cowell–like deal for himself remains to be seen.