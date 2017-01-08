Latest News from Vulture

3:24 p.m.

CBS Will Kill Off Erinn Hayes’s Kevin Can Wait Character

Sometimes to make a King of Queens reunion happen, you need a little death.

3:16 p.m.

Bobby Moynihan Talks Leaving SNL and How the Show Changed Because of Trump

Moynihan called the last year one of his hardest and “weirdly, maybe, deep down, one of my favorites.”

3:00 p.m.

Anthony Scaramucci Invested $250,001 to $500,000 in an Anti-Bullying Musical

Nice to see he has some outside projects.

3:00 p.m.

What’s New on Showtime: August 2017

Hell or High Water, The Babadook, and more.

2:58 p.m.

David Lynch or Some Random People on YouTube: Who Shot Nine Inch Nails Better?

The answer may surprise you.

2:54 p.m.

The Incredible Jessica James Has the Best Tip for Stalking Your Ex

It’s like Strangers on a Train for Instagram.

2:18 p.m.

How Will Varys Die on Game of Thrones?

Melisandre predicted that he’ll die in Westeros. The only question is, how?

2:00 p.m.

What’s New on Amazon: August 2017

Say hello to The Tick and Comrade Detective.

1:59 p.m.

Amazon Is Developing Its Own Alternate-History Series Called Black America

What if Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama had been given over as reparations?

1:21 p.m.

Director Robert Woodruff Remembers Sam Shepard

“Those gifts don’t arrive that often.”

1:16 p.m.

Kelela Has Arrived to Snatch the Song of the Summer From Everyone’s Grip

Who turned on the heat?

1:06 p.m.

Author Jenny Zhang on China, Family, Class, and Sour Heart

The book tackles the complicated subject of growing up Chinese in America.

1:00 p.m.

What’s New on HBO: August 2017

Jackie, The Ring, Adaptation, and more.

12:19 p.m.

Your Guide to All of the Bands in Twin Peaks

The old Roadhouse is a musical epicenter.

12:15 p.m.

All the Sexual-Tension GIFs You Need From the Call Me by Your Name Trailer

Longing so intense, we had to GIF it.

12:14 p.m.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Are About to Hit a Milestone

It’s all about longevity.

12:00 p.m.

Exclusive: Watch the Call Me by Your Name Trailer

It’s a romantic first look at the Sundance sensation starring Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet.

12:00 p.m.

What’s New on Hulu: August 2017

Ali, Better Things, Once Upon a Time in Mexico, and more.

12:00 p.m.

Why Dystopian Movies Look So Much Like Our World

The fantasies of visionary filmmakers can be astonishingly earthbound.

11:47 a.m.

Elizabeth Olsen’s Guide to Screen Chemistry With Renner, Plaza, and Bettany

The star divulges the secret to her sparks with Jeremy Renner, Aubrey Plaza, and Paul Bettany.