Here’s some amusing casting news that’ll make you temporary forget about Anna Faris and Chris Pratt’s super sad separation. Pratt, a known karate chop master on NBC, will be starring in a big-screen adaption of Cowboy Ninja Viking for Universal. Based on the popular Image Comics graphic novel, the film will find the leading man as a “new kind of assassin who manifests the toughest skills of three different personas,” neither of which is an FBI agent named Burt Macklin or the no-nonsense Jonathan Karate. Despite not having a director or any other actors attached to the project, the film is expected to be out in June 2019.
