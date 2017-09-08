If it was up to Stephen Colbert, the United States would currently be convincing North Korea that America isn’t its exclusive enemy and to hate other people. After all, there were other nations that decided to approve sanctions against North Korea, too. Can’t at least some of those missiles be pointed elsewhere? Or, better yet, just magically disappear? Unfortunately for the Late Show host, President Trump has chosen a different rhetoric. “Shut up! You’ll get us all killed,” Colbert said, addressing Trump. “And I just started The Handmaid’s Tale!” Maybe it’s time to start binging, Stephen.
