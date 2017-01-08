Jimmy Fallon has received his share of criticism for famously ruffling President Trump’s hair on the Tonight Show last September, but he doesn’t hold a candle to the administration’s number one fan, comedian John Early. Which is probably why Fallon handed over the superfan reigns to the Search Party and Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later star, who stopped by during Monday’s monologue to send the Republicans his advice, his well-wishes and his unmodulated shouts of encouragement. If the GOP is currently looking for a hype man than somehow makes people less excited for something, and they almost certainly are not, then Christmas has definitely come Early.
