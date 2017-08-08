Country Legend Glen Campbell Dead at 81

Legendary country singer-songwriter, actor, and TV host Glen Campbell has died at 81 after a six-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease, his reps have confirmed to Rolling Stone. Campbell, known for his hits “Rhinestone Cowboy,” “Wichita Lineman,” and “Southern Nights,” announced his diagnosis in 2011; last March, his wife, Kim, shared that the disease had progressed to its final stages. In 2014, Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me, a powerful documentary about his life and legacy, was released, earning Campbell an Oscar nomination and Grammy win for the film’s resilient theme song, “I’m Not Gonna Miss You.” Over the course of his decades-long career, Campbell won ten Grammys and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2005. Just this June, Campbell released his 64th and final album, Adíos, a farewell met with widespread acclaim.
