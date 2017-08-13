Photo: Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Churchill Downs

On the bright side, Larry would be much more offended if the hackers completely forgot he existed instead. Curb Your Enthusiasm and Insecure are just the latest HBO properties to be leaked following a hack that occurred late last month. Tonight’s episode of Insecure was released ahead of its airtime. The new season of Curb is not scheduled to return until October. A Game of Thrones script, as well as episodes of Ballers and Room 104, were leaked previously in what the network has referred to as a “cyber incident” that compromised “propriety information” that also allegedly included financial documents and employee emails.

Episodes and scripts might very well continue to leak from the hack, but in a new statement released Sunday, HBO makes it pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty clear they are done publicly responding to the issue. “We are not in communication with the hacker and we’re not going to comment every time a new piece of information is released,” the network said in a statement. “It has been widely reported that there was a cyber incident at HBO. The hacker may continue to drop bits and pieces of stolen information in an attempt to generate media attention. That’s a game we’re not going to participate in. Obviously, no company wants their proprietary information stolen and released on the internet. Transparency with our employees, partners, and the creative talent that works with us has been our focus throughout this incident and will remain our focus as we move forward. This incident has not deterred us from ensuring HBO continues to do what we do best.” According to Variety, more episodes of Ballers, and as-yet-unaired HBO series like The Deuce and Barry, were also released on Sunday. While investigators are currently at work deducing who perpetrated the leak, their suspect list should probably start with “any hacker known for being pathologically obsessed with Ballers.”