8 mins ago

Peep Show Creators Learned the Hard Way That Adapting British Shows Is Difficult

“When you have to change the cast, that’s a really big issue.”

11:37 a.m.

Former Doctor Who Companions Are Loving Jodie Whittaker’s Female Doctor

“I just want to hear her speak.”

10:30 a.m.

President Trump and Melania Trump Are Skipping This Year’s Kennedy Center Honors

In order for the nominees “to celebrate without any political distraction.”

9:57 a.m.

Twin Peaks Actor Accused of Trying to Murder His Girlfriend

He allegedly assaulted her with a bat.

9:43 a.m.

The Only Instagram You Need to See Today Comes From Blake Lively

Pants and sisterhood for life.

9:04 a.m.

Curb Your Enthusiasm Trailer: Your Favorite Curmudgeon Is Back, Baby!

Respect wood. Respect Larry.

1:10 a.m.

Elisabeth Moss Defends Scientology From Comparison to Handmaid’s Tale’s Gilead

“Religious freedom and tolerance and understanding the truth and equal rights for every race, religion and creed are extremely important to me.”

Yesterday at 11:39 p.m.

Father John Misty Pens an Homage to the Chuck E. Cheese Band Upon Its Retirement

“The shock and sadness I feel over losing this artist compelled me to humbly offer a few words in rememberence…”

Yesterday at 10:18 p.m.

What We Learned From JAY-Z’s First Interview About 4:44

And it’s only Part One.

Yesterday at 6:00 p.m.

The Defenders Recap: Not Looking for Super-Friends

“Royal Dragon” proves that The Defenders has a lot of room for improvement.

Yesterday at 5:43 p.m.

Twin Peaks: The Return’s James Marshall on Reviving ‘Just You’

“It actually was the same track from the original series. David didn’t even use pitch correction!”

Yesterday at 5:04 p.m.

Death Note Director Adam Wingard Is Ready to Talk About Whitewashing

Although says he was surprised by the criticism of the film.

Yesterday at 4:41 p.m.

RuPaul Contestants Trixie Mattel and Katya Are Getting Their Own Show, Honey

The Trixie & Katya Show will premiere on Viceland November 1.

Yesterday at 4:23 p.m.

I Think I Saw The Hitman’s Bodyguard, But I Can’t Be Sure

The one with Chris Pine and Tom Hardy? Or, wait …

Yesterday at 3:52 p.m.

Patti Cake$ Is a Gritty Crowd-pleaser That Isn’t a Cliché, Just Cliché-Adjacent

The Sundance hit demonstrates that showbiz go-for-it stories are more alike than unalike, even when they have a vivid countercultural vibe.

Yesterday at 3:00 p.m.

The Defenders Recap: All Together Now

The big team-up finally arrives in “Worst Behavior.”

Yesterday at 2:55 p.m.

The Unappealing World of Lil Peep, Explained

Maybe some music is only for teenagers.

Yesterday at 2:17 p.m.

Samuel L. Jackson in Talks for a Shaft Sequel

The movie will feature Shaft’s son, played by Jessie T. Usher.

Yesterday at 1:00 p.m.

A Porn Site Offers to Give Sense8 a Third Season, the Climax It Deserves

Netflix is currently planning to wrap up the show with a two-hour special.

Yesterday at 1:00 p.m.

Marjorie Prime’s Geena Davis Hopes Wonder Woman Will Change Everything, But…

“I do feel an increased sense of urgency. We’re living in a climate where we’re seeing women and minorities undervalued to an alarming degree.”