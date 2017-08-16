Damien Chazelle Joins Twitter To Advocate For Impeachment

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Damien Chazelle is cruising for a presidential bruising on Twitter, or at least a swift blocking. The director joined the social media platform today specifically to speak up for progressive political activism and call out the president for not sufficiently denouncing white supremacy. He broke in the account by throwing down a tweet storm, before linking out to various articles about the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, and then going on another mini tweet run.

Decided to join Twitter because I feel a responsibility to add my voice to the chorus. (1/10) — Damien Chazelle (@DSChazelle) August 16, 2017

The Trump administration is openly endorsing Nazism and white supremacy. It's that simple. (2/10) — Damien Chazelle (@DSChazelle) August 16, 2017

We're living a historic moment. Things don't often come this clear-cut. Anyone in a position of power who stays silent is complicit. (3/10) — Damien Chazelle (@DSChazelle) August 16, 2017

I hold out hope. That the GOP will come to its senses and call for impeachment. (4/10) — Damien Chazelle (@DSChazelle) August 16, 2017

That voters lured by Trump's economic promises will finally wake up. And that we as a country will learn from this. (5/10) — Damien Chazelle (@DSChazelle) August 16, 2017

That this moment will do away once and for all with "politics don't affect me", "I don't feel like voting", etc. (6/10) — Damien Chazelle (@DSChazelle) August 16, 2017

That the epic moral failure we're witnessing now will inspire a new activism. (7/10) — Damien Chazelle (@DSChazelle) August 16, 2017

Might be naive. But in the meantime, I'm gonna try to do whatever I can. I gotta believe every little bit helps. (8/10) — Damien Chazelle (@DSChazelle) August 16, 2017

And call on the GOP as passionately as possible: impeach this loathsome misogynist racist. (10/10) — Damien Chazelle (@DSChazelle) August 16, 2017

Keep watching that space to witness Chazelle pas de chat over white nationalist sympathizing. His social media presence looks to be keeping a singular focus.