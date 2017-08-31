Photo: Adult Swim

While many might agree Game of Thrones lost its touch in its latest season, Dan Harmon is not one of those people — despite the fact that a vanity card making fun of the writing on Game of Thrones aired right after Sunday night’s episode of his show Rick and Morty. According to Harmon, who posted an explanation on Instagram, the card was a “lazy, craftless jab at the WRITING on my favorite show that some pointlessly jaded teenage intern in Atlanta just left like a fart in my show’s space.”

“I’m a hypocrite to judge anyone’s tone deaf overstepping, especially in an instagram about an affront to some TV writing code while entire cities fight for their lives,” Harmon added, “so I’ll leave it at, hey man, wasn’t me, I just work on Rick and Morty and love the Thrones, sorry if that anonymously unearned snark bummed you out but I’m the one that has to spend the next TV Guide Showrunner’s Dinner checking his vodka for Essence of Nightshade.” The teenage intern in Atlanta allegedly responsible for all this, however, has now been carted off beyond the Wall and left at the mercy of the White Walkers. Sorry, dude, that’s just what happens when you violate the law of the showrunners.