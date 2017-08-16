Although it was all but confirmed by the New York Times last month that Daniel Craig would be once against donning a tuxedo for another James Bond movie, the actor has remained cagey about his return to the iconic role. However, on Tuesday’s Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Craig, upon hearing Colbert’s plea that we needed good news after today, agreed to finally reveal his decision. “Yes,” Craig answered, “I always wanted to.” Don’t expect Craig to pull a Sean Connery or Roger Moore and make seven 007 films, though. The actor explained that Bond 25, his fifth in the franchise, will also be his last, saying, “I just want to go out on a high note, and I can’t wait.”