20 mins ago

Carrie Coon to Bring Her Considerable Acting Chops Back to a New York Stage

Coon will take the lead part in Amy Herzog’s new play, Mary Jane.

Yesterday at 11:02 p.m.

Queen Sugar Midseason Finale Recap: The New Real

More than once, I found myself brought to tears by “Freedom’s Plow.”

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Broadchurch Recap: A Brilliant Life

This week’s episode reminds us that trauma doesn’t just break you once.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Maybe Don’t Expect a Dark Tower Sequel

But do expect Dark Tower spoilers in this post.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Kofi Siriboe on Queen Sugar, Girls Trip, and Letting Go of His Body Issues

“I grew up with the complex that I was always chubby.”

Yesterday at 10:50 p.m.

Dave Chappelle on Trump’s ‘Polarizing’ Presidency: Like a Bad DJ at a Good Party

Chappelle reexamines his Saturday Night Live monologue on the Late Show.

Yesterday at 10:34 p.m.

Younger Recap: Pearls Before Swine

Poor, handsome Charles is having a rotten birthday.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Theater Review: A Parallelogram Is a Theatrical Black Mirror

A sci-fi framework for a realist story.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of New York City Recap: Hook, Line, and Stinker

Sonja Morgan is living her very best life.

Yesterday at 9:49 p.m.

Starz Is Developing the Divergent Television Series Ascendant

Though no word if Shailene Woodley, or any of the original franchise cast, will make the jump to TV.

Yesterday at 8:39 p.m.

Suge Knight Charged With Threatening to Kill Straight Outta Compton Director

Knight was allegedly unhappy with his portrayal in Straight Outta Compton.

Yesterday at 5:46 p.m.

6 Best New Songs of the Week: Charli XCX, Kelela, Jessie Ware, and More

Charli XCX’s “Boys” is one of the best videos of the year, but don’t sleep on the song.

Yesterday at 5:35 p.m.

7 Things We Learned at Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s TCA Panel

Greg returning is “not at all off the table.”

Yesterday at 5:20 p.m.

In Appreciation of Ron Howard’s Instagrams From the Han Solo Set

Ron Howard is your overexcited dad, trolling us all with photos from one of the most secretive sets in history.

Yesterday at 4:20 p.m.

The Sinner Is a Superbly Executed Murder Mystery

It understands that every mystery is ultimately an exercise in people-watching.

Yesterday at 4:18 p.m.

Lana Del Rey Beat Tyler, the Creator by Just 1,000 Albums for No. 1

It’s the tightest race for No. 1 in recent memory.

Yesterday at 3:40 p.m.

How to Travel With Your Partner, From Two Comedians Who Tour Together

Moshe Kasher and Natasha Leggero are great stand-ups. They are also married. Let them share their travel wisdom from years on the road.

Yesterday at 3:00 p.m.

Phoenix’s 10 Favorite Books

Including Ernest Hemingway, Salvador Dalí, and Noam Chomsky.

Yesterday at 2:51 p.m.

G-Dragon’s World Tour Marks the End of an Era in K-Pop

From Big Bang to Kwon Ji Yong.

Yesterday at 2:34 p.m.

How an Indie-Rock Legend Got One Line in Spider-Man: Homecoming

“I did try out, but I can’t safely say that there wasn’t a tiny bit of nepotism attached.”