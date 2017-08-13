Photo: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

Doctor Who Doctors both young and old have been delighting in the fact that Jodie Whittaker will be stepping into the TARDIS as the 13th Doctor — the first female — in the franchise later this year, perhaps none more so than David Tennant. The 10th Doctor, and Whittaker’s co-star in the popular British crime series Broadchurch, has already praised the casting as signaling “another show with a strong female lead,” but while appearing on The Late Show earlier this week, he expounded a bit further in how “delighted” he is that the lead is no longer a man. “She’s a mate of mine. A couple of days before it was announced I get this phone call from her and she’s in sort of a tunnel of excitement and panic,” he explained. “But it’s brilliant. I can’t think of someone better to join the gang and be poised to take it to a whole new level. It’s great.”

Tennant isn’t surprised that Whittaker faced some backlash for taking on the Doctor, mostly because he, too, experienced a fair bit of pushback when his casting was revealed after the departure of Christopher Eccleston. However, he believes it’s less to do with gender and more about someone brand new inhabiting the iconic role. “Whenever the Doctor changes there’s a backlash because that’s a character that people love, so people get very affectionate about the Doctor they knew,” he said, recalling that people would write things about him such as: “Who’s the weasely looking guy? Who’s this? I like the last guy. This is not gonna work for me. This show is dead to me. I resign from the Internet.” As for the fact Whittaker is, gasp, a woman? “That will be irrelevant almost immediately.” Allons-y!