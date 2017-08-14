Deadpool 2 Stuntwoman Dies in Motorcycle Accident on Set

Photo: 20th Century Fox

After an accident during filming on the set of Deadpool 2 on Monday, the police department in Vancouver, British Columbia, confirms that a stuntwoman has died. Witnesses told a local crew from CTV News that the incident occurred while a motorcycle-stunt sequence was being filmed, and that “the stunt person appears to have lost control of the vehicle, which drove off set and through the window of Shaw Tower across the street.” CTV further reports that the woman was loaded into an advanced life support ambulance, which stayed on the scene for almost an hour before departing with no emergency lights or sirens put to use. Police have reportedly said that investigators from the insurance company the Workers Compensation Board of British Columbia, known as WorkSafeBC, have been summoned to the scene of the accident.

Sources tell Deadline this was the stuntwoman’s first film and that she had not been wearing a helmet at the time of the accident because her character isn’t wearing one in the scene. In a statement to Vulture, a spokesperson for 20th Century Fox says the studio is “deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the set of Deadpool 2 this morning. Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time.” Deadpool 2 star Ryan Reynolds has issued a seperate response via Twitter to today’s deadly accident:

This post has been updated throughout.