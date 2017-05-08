Come for the vigilante remake, stay for Bruce Willis’s chilling finger-gun salute. Eli Roth cordially presents the first trailer for his take on Death Wish, with Willis starring as a Chicago doctor whose life gets turned into smithereens when a gang murders his wife and rapes his daughter in their home. When the police don’t seem to be too pressed to look into the case, the good doctor decides to take matters into his own hands, and goes on a murdering spree to clean up America’s third-most populous city from as many dangerous criminals as possible. Is he a guardian angel? A folk hero? Nothing more than a criminal himself? Find out on November 22.
