DeMario Jackson, who was accused of sexual assaulting Corinne Olympios on the set of Bachelor in Paradise (an investigation conducted by the studio later found no evidence of misconduct) broke into tears on the show last night describing how the investigation affected him. Speaking with host Chris Harrison, Jackson said the low point was reading an article claiming that he took a limp Olympios out of the pool and had sex with her while producers filmed. “It was difficult, because I know who I am,” he said. “I know that I’m not that monster that they’re trying to portray on TV.”

In other interviews surrounding the series, Jackson has also hinted that racism and sexism may have played a role in how he was portrayed during the incident, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “Unfortunately, we live in a society where the whole world is going to side with the woman. Even when the story doesn’t make sense.” In an on-air conversation with the rest of the cast, Harrison also discussed how race may have played into the controversy, and what the definition of consent may be (with disappointing superficiality, according to some). Talking to Harrison, Jackson added that he wished he could have spoken to Olympios during the investigation, and that he felt bad for her because she was “being slut-shamed.” “It hurt me that she was going through the same thing I was,” he said, “but a little bit more intense.” Jackson himself said that he got through the intense scrutiny with the help of “family, friends, and Kanye West.”