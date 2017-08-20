Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Well, if someone has to shove their rotten soul in your lap, the least that soul can do is belong to one Mr. Denzel Washington. The actor, who most recently graced Broadway in the 2014 revival of A Raisin In the Sun, returns to the stage in a new production of Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh, directed by George C. Wolfe. Having also starred in the Broadway productions of Julius Caesar and Fences, Washington will appear in Iceman for a limited 14-week engagement at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in New York. Previews begin March 22, 2018; the show premieres on April 26. O’Neill’s 1946 play famously grapples with the human need to subsume ourselves in distractions ,rather than confront the terrible reality of our lives head-on. Meanwhile, there are probably few distractions more satisfying than, you know, seeing Denzel on Broadway.