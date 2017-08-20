Latest News from Vulture

10 mins ago

A Tribute to the Wight in a Bag, a Crucial Player in GoT’s Latest Battle

The wight in a bag is mostly here to wriggle.

13 mins ago

Our 16 Biggest Questions About This Week’s Game of Thrones

Are Dany and Jon going to hook up? What’s going on between Sansa and Arya?

10:51 p.m.

Denzel Washington Returns to Broadway in Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh

The actor’s most recent Broadway turn was in the 2014 revival of A Raisin in the Sun.

10:49 p.m.

How to Tell Dany’s Dragons Apart on Game of Thrones

Is it Drogon, Viserion, or Rhaegal?

10:31 p.m.

Just How Hard Is It to Kill a Dragon on Game of Thrones?

A brief history of human-on-dragon warfare.

10:15 p.m.

Let’s Discuss Tonight’s Episode of Game of Thrones

What did you think of ‘Beyond the Wall’?

10:00 p.m.

Ray Donovan Recap: Anger Management

Everyone in the Donovan family is thinking about what’s next.

9:23 p.m.

Britney Spears Sings a Live Cover of Bonnie Raitt’s ‘Something to Talk About’

You’ve been dreaming ‘bout it every night.

9:00 p.m.

The Duffer Brothers’ Upside-Down Journey to Stranger Things

The twin screenwriters thought they’d flamed out in Hollywood. Then they came up with the Netflix breakout.

8:55 p.m.

For the Child Stars of Stranger Things, Fame Hasn’t Changed a Thing. Almost.

“A lot of people consider us famous, but I think we all hate the F-word.”

8:45 p.m.

Maggie Gyllenhaal Tests Her Comfort Zone With The Deuce

For the actress, taking a role on David Simon’s new HBO series was a trust exercise, in more ways than one.

8:30 p.m.

11 TV Shows We Can’t Wait to Watch This Fall

From Stranger Things to Curb Your Enthusiasm.

8:14 p.m.

Joss Whedon’s Ex-Wife Writes Essay Accusing Him of Feminist ‘Hypocrisy’

“I don’t think it is fair to me or other women to remain silent any longer.”

1:57 p.m.

Comedy Legend Jerry Lewis Dead at 91

His family confirmed the news.

12:57 p.m.

Did You Catch Amy Schumer As an Extra on Judge Judy?

As we all would.

11:24 a.m.

Jay-Z Breaks Out a Live Version of ‘Numb/Encore’ to Honor Chester Bennington

“Linkin Park, one time, tonight.”

10:22 a.m.

A Veep Favorite Is Heading Over to Great News to Woo Some Women

When worlds collide.

9:48 a.m.

Can You Imagine Matt LeBlanc As Phil on Modern Family?

“I remember reading it thinking, this is a really good script.”

Yesterday at 11:34 p.m.

Pamela Adlon: Directing Every Episode of Better Things Season Two Was ‘Hardcore’

“It was like doing The Amazing Race and Survivor.”

Yesterday at 11:06 p.m.

Halt and Catch Fire Recap: Boxes and Doors

“Signal to Noise” is a truly great episode.