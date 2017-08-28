It’s official: Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber’s “Despacito” remix has tied the record for length of time spent at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, dominating the chart for its 16th straight week. The song of the year — better yet, the song of the decade — has been setting records essentially since it came out, and this one is particularly historic: “Despacito” ties Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day,” which also spent 16 weeks at No. 1 from 1995 to 1996. Good thing no other noteworthy songs have dropped recently that could prevent “Despacito” from making history on next’s week chart! (Oops.)
