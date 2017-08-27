Latest News from Vulture

4:46 a.m.

Director Tobe Hooper Dead at 74

The father of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre died on Saturday.

Yesterday at 11:46 p.m.

Ron Howard Reveals a Mustachioed Donald Glover in His Latest Social Media Post

The Han Solo director’s social media feed from the set continues to be excellent.

Yesterday at 10:04 p.m.

Halt and Catch Fire Recap: Haley’s Comet

I never thought I’d say this, but I love who Gordon has become.

Yesterday at 9:19 p.m.

The Brian Tyree Henry–Sterling K. Brown Bromance Is Basically #FriendshipGoals

New details confirm that this is what all friends should aspire to.

Yesterday at 8:03 p.m.

‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Is Already Selling in Huge Numbers, Predictably

We couldn’t stay away from Taylor’s angsty, clunky return to the spotlight.

Yesterday at 6:52 p.m.

Memphis Theater to Stop Annual Summer Screenings of Gone With the Wind

The Orpheum Theatre showed Gone With the Wind as part of its summer series for more than three decades. But it may never screen there again.

Yesterday at 3:25 p.m.

Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Video Director Denies Copying Beyoncé

“Not in her art space.”

Yesterday at 2:38 p.m.

The Posters for Stranger Things Season Two Promise a Lot of Strange Behavior

2 Strange 2 Handle.

Yesterday at 12:20 p.m.

HBO’s The Deuce Trailer: You Get Two James Francos for the Price of One

Look at those porn-taches!

Yesterday at 11:16 a.m.

Jay-Z Finally Shares Why He and Beyoncé Named Their Twins Sir and Rumi

“He just came out, like, Sir.”

Yesterday at 10:33 a.m.

Ryan Gosling to Sing, Dance, Maybe Explain Jazz in SNL’s Season Premiere

It returns next month.

Yesterday at 10:00 a.m.

5 Obscure Historical References You Might Have Missed in Game of Thrones

▶️ Yes, there really was a real-life Red Wedding.

Yesterday at 9:43 a.m.

Netflix Is Getting Into the Weed-Selling Business

A much different take on “Netflix and chill.”

Yesterday at 12:00 a.m.

Karan Soni on Getting His Room 104 Role With 24 Hours’ Notice

“The whole process was very stressful.”

8/25/2017 at 11:43 p.m.

Ryan Murphy Confirms Lena Dunham to Play Valerie Solanas Among AHS: Cult Reveals

“It’s not about Trump,” creator Ryan Murphy said of the series’s new season. “It’s not about Clinton.”

8/25/2017 at 9:48 p.m.

Bill Nye Is Suing Disney for Science Guy Profits in True Bummer of a Lawsuit

Nye accuses Disney and Buena Vista Television of underpaying him by $9.3 million.

8/25/2017 at 7:17 p.m.

Breitbart News Is Tweeting All Its Stories With Taylor Swift Lyrics

Another day, another drama.

8/25/2017 at 6:45 p.m.

How ‘I’m Too Sexy’ Ended Up in Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’

Right Said Fred didn’t know Taylor Swift wanted to use their song until two days ago.

8/25/2017 at 6:15 p.m.

Bushwick Is an Alarmingly Timely Thriller With a Shallow Plot

The real threat, it says, is from within, from white men in states like Texas and the Carolinas who view multiculturalism as the enemy.

8/25/2017 at 5:33 p.m.

Taylor Swift Decides Revenge Is Best Served … Via UPS Truck

The West and Perry households should keep an eye out for suspicious packages.