Ed Westwick Still Doesn’t Know Who Gossip Girl Was

Photo: The CW

Some of us are blessed enough to live in ignorance, and the former Chuck Bass is one of them. In Vanity Fair’s tenth-anniversary oral history of Gossip Girl — a.k.a. the Best. Show. Ever. — Ed Westwick revealed that he either didn’t pay attention to the show’s finale, or never watched it in the first place. When asked about his favorite plotlines or memories from filming over email, Westwick apparently replied, “I am still not sure who GG was lol.” In case Westwick is still wondering about this, the writers infamously revealed in the finale that Gossip Girl was Dan Humphrey’s secret identity, though they had also considered Nate Archibald and Eric van der Woodsen. (In true Dan fashion, Penn Badgley declined to comment for Vanity Fair’s story.) Ed, now that you have this knowledge, you can join all of us in trying to untangle the early Gossip Girl story lines that make no sense if Dan is sending damaging gossip alerts about himself. Oh, and if you were just wondering about the voice, that was Kristen Bell.